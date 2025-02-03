Intriguing first look of Dulquer Salmaan from Kaantha unveiled on his birthday

CHENNAI: The makers of Kaantha have released the first-look poster of Dulquer Salmaan from the upcoming film. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, of The Hunt for Veerappan fame, the monochromatic poster features the actor in a retro look with an intense expression.

Starring Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani in prominent roles, the upcoming multilingual movie is produced by Rana Daggubati under Spirit Media and Dulquer’s banner Wayfarer Films.

According to the makers, Kaantha is a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history, set in the backdrop of 1950s Madras. Meanwhile, Dulquer who is basking in the success of Lucky Baskhar, has Aakasam Lo Oka Tara in the pipeline.