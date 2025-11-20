Inspirational track 'Vetri Veerane' from Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah-starrer 'Mask' released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Vikarnan Ashok’s eagerly awaited Tamil film, ‘Mask’, featuring actor Kavin in the lead, have now released the inspirational track 'Vetri Veerane' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Music director G V Prakash took to his X timeline to share the link to the track and wrote, "#VetriVeerane from #mask is here. @Kavin_m_0431 #vikarnan #vetrimaaran @andrea_jeremiah #MaskFromTomorrow."

Kavin, for his part, shared the single's link and wrote in Tamil, "Panam Pathum Seiyum. Paniyadhavanai Thappum Sollum". His statement, when loosely translated means, 'Money can do anything. It can find fault with someone who refuses to bow down to it.'

Lyrics for the song, a foot-tapping number with high retention value, have been penned by Vaaheesan Rasaiya, who has also delivered the rap portions in the song.

Set to tune by G V Prakash, the song has been rendered by Anthony Daasan and Vaaheesan Rasaiya.

It may be recalled that the censor board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on November 21 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that this film will have Andrea, not just producing it, but also reportedly playing the antagonist in it.

This is not the first time that Andrea is playing the antagonist in a film. She was seen playing such a role in director Vetri Maran’s 'Vada Chennai'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Kavin, for the first time in his career, will be seen in an explosive action entertainer.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash and cinematography by one of the best in the business R D Rajashekar.

Editing for the film is by Ramar and art direction is by Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan.

The film, which is jointly produced by Andrea and S P Chockalingam, is to be presented by director Vetri Maran’s Grassroot Film Company.