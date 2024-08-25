Inside the making of 'Thangalaan' with Pa Ranjith, Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, GV Prakash Kumar

CHENNAI: The team behind the much-talked-about film 'Thangalaan'--director Pa Ranjith, actor Chiyaan Vikram, actress Malavika Mohanan, and music director GV Prakash Kumar--discussed the intricate process and their individual experiences in bringing this historical epic to life.

In an interview with ANI, director Pa Ranjith shared his insights into the development of 'Thangalaan', which was released on August 15 in South cinemas and is set to premiere in Hindi on August 30.

"The KGF land... it is not just ordinary land. The land has a lot of mythological and historical significance," Ranjith said. "When I started delving into the history and folklore of the region, I discovered a treasure trove of stories about the people who lived there, their struggles, and their beliefs.

It was clear that this was not just a story about gold; it was about a land steeped in mythological and historical significance," he added.

Ranjith elaborated on the extensive research that went into crafting the film's narrative, saying, "The process of writing 'Thangalaan' was a journey in itself. I had to immerse myself in the world of the KGF, exploring its colonial history, the gold rush, and the folklore that surrounded it.

The writing process was iterative and involved constant discussions with my writers and dialogue team. The magical realism aspect gradually emerged as we developed the script, influenced by filmmakers like Alejandro Inarritu, whose portrayal of landscapes and worlds has been deeply inspiring to me."

The director's enthusiasm for the project is palpable as he said, "The story of 'Thangalaan' is not only about the quest for gold but also about understanding the people who were part of this history.

It's a big canvas, and I believe it will resonate with audiences in a profound way." Actor Chiyaan Vikram also expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

"For me, it was already exciting because it's Ranjith, and I wanted to work with him very badly. We've been planning this for some time. But then he started describing the project, and by the time he finished, I was so excited that I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'

It felt like something really fantastic for my long journey in cinema. I thought this would definitely be the best film so far." Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays Aarti in the film, discussed the demanding nature of her role.

"I think the most challenging part of this film for me was that every aspect of the character I'm playing, Aarti, was hard and challenging." She added, "In my film, the majority of the scenes are face-offs between Thangalaan and Aarti.

In those scenes, if I don't match up to his formidable presence on screen, with the strength and power he exudes--if I come across as delicate or if it seems like I'm just acting and not truly embodying the character, that would be the worst thing that could happen when playing a character like this."

"When we female actors talk about directors not writing good roles for us or not giving us good opportunities, the opposite is true here. It's such a good role that if I don't do it justice, if I don't give it my 200% or bring it to life with complete conviction, then it's a wasted opportunity," she said.

Music director GV Prakash Kumar provided insights into the film's musical score, which plays a crucial role in setting the film's tone. "Because there was so much research, I wanted to bring the authentic tribal sound to the cinematic experience.

Bringing our tribal, native, and deep-rooted sounds into a cinematic experience is like combining music with your roots. That's what I've tried to achieve in this film. The background score will be international but still rooted," he said.

Kumar also highlighted that the film's score involved integrating traditional chants, native flutes, and other indigenous sounds. "We've incorporated all our chants, native flutes, and sounds into this package.

Yet it should have an international quality, with a cinematic sound that spans from the top frequencies to the base frequencies," he said.

The film's narrative is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields, exploring real-life events with a blend of historical accuracy and imaginative storytelling.

The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai, with music direction by GV Prakash Kumar. It is a historical adventure that narrates the overlooked role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in South India.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films. Following its successful debut in South Indian cinemas on August 15, where it was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film is now set to premiere in Hindi on August 30.