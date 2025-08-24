Innum Ethana Kaalam, a soulful melody from Bomb

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the makers of Bomb unveiled the second single, Innum Ethana Kaalam, from the film. A heartfelt melody, the song is composed by D Imman, in the vocals of Karthik and Shweta Mohan. Mani Amuthavan penned the lyrics.

Helmed by Vishal Venkat, Bomb features Arjun Das, Kaali Venkat and Shivathmika Rajashekar in lead roles. The star cast includes Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, Balasaravanan, TSK, and Poovaiyar, among others.

Gembrio Pictures is bankrolling the project, in which PM Rajkumar is handling the camera. Prasanna GK is taking care of the cuts. Billed to be a commercial entertaining drama, Bomb deals with the weird theories of life.

The film is all set to hit the screens in September.