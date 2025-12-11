'Innocent, loving, jovial': Jaideep Ahlawat recalls working with Dharmendra in 'Ikkis'

NEW DELHI: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat on Wednesday said that sharing screen space with veteran star Dharmendra in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming war drama "Ikkis" was an experience he will cherish for life.

Speaking at a session during the Agenda Aaj Tak, Ahlawat said Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 last month, had a "childlike, loving and jovial" presence on the set.

Ahlawat, who plays a key role in the biographical film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, said he joined the project knowing Dharmendra was already part of the cast.

"I never thought this would be his last film. When I came aboard the project, he was already attached, and I was very excited to work with him -- my father was a huge fan of him. During the shoot, my father met him as well, and in my entire life, I had never seen my father nervous or behaving like a fanboy," Ahlawat said.

According to Ahlawat, Dharmendra’s presence had a transformative effect on the filming environment.

“As an actor, it’s hard to describe what it was like to work with him. He was such a legendary figure in Indian cinema, but when I met him, I realised he had a childlike quality. He came across as an innocent, loving, and jovial person," he said.

"The atmosphere on the set would change the moment he walked in. I feel lucky that I have the most scenes with him in the movie. The memories from that shoot are a treasure I will hold for a lifetime," he added.

"Ikkis", starring Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, is slated for release on December 25.

In the movie, Dharmendra portrays Brigadier ML Khetarpal, the father of Arun Khetarpal, while Ahlawat essays the role of a Pakistani Army officer.