Indrajith Sukumaran’s next titled Dheeram

CHENNAI: GV Prakash Kumar unveiled the title teaser of filmmaker Jithin Suresh T’s next film on Sunday. Titled Dheeram, the film is headlined by Indrajith Sukumaran. The teaser ends with the tagline, ‘For Every Crime There Is A Punishment’.

Apart from Indrajith, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Vijaya Raghavan and Reba Monica John. Remosh Mudatholi Suresh is backing the film, under the banner Remo Entertainmentz. Manikandan Ayyappa will compose the music.

Sougandh Su will handle the camera, while Nagooran Ramachandran will take care of the cuts. Dheeram team will commence the shooting in December.

Indrajith has acted in Tamil films including Sarvam (2009). He has Ram and L2: Empuraan in the pipeline. Mohanlal plays the lead in both films and L2: Empuraan is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.