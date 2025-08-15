Independence Day is like deepavali to me: Ravi Murrugaiah

CHENNAI: He is an entrepreneur, visionary and man of many hats when it comes to art. However, Ravi Murrugaiah likes to identify himself as a person with deep roots. His latest song, Boomiyin Puthiran, that released and went on to become an instant hit on August 15 is a solid proof. The song is written, composed and sung by him.

"I penned it way back in the 2000s. But I felt this is the right time for me to release it," he tells DT Next as he reminisces about a lot of other things. He continues before he goes into more details.

"Boomiyin Puthiran is a complete melody number. It is an ode to thank the success of my previous song, Thai Manne Vanakkam 2.0, where I played Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. That was an opportunity given to me by Bharat Mata .

I lost my mother at a very young age. When I lost my mother, I had nothing else but my motherland to lean on. I am glad I chose that. I would never compromise anything for the love of my mother, mother tongue and mother land. The song is a tribute to these," he says with a smile.

A real estate doyen who helms Vasan Estates, he comes from humble beginnings in Tiruchy, adds that he was into nationalism and patriotism since school days. "I did my schooling in Ooty, where the military training establishment is just a stone's throw away.

I was probably inspired by them. To me, Army men are the real heroes of our nation," says Ravi and shows us the posters from his previous release Thai Manne Vanakkam 2.0. He also shows us his Navy attire that has become a hit among the youth. "You may say that the patriotism theme might not strike a chord with the youth. My music, costumes and the lines-- be it Thai Manne Vanakkam or Boomiyin Puthiran have drawn the youth's attention.

Moreover, I am not doing it for my own publicity. I want to inculcate patriotism to the current generation. For me Independence Day and Republic Day are deepavali and pongal. I don't schedule any work meetings on August 15 or January 26 as I focus completely on nationalism and patriotism," he remarks.

As we speak, he picks up a tune and makes it into a song of national interest. "I record or come up with such lines mainly when I travel. My next song is ready too and I am aiming for a Republic Day release.