In Suzhal The Vortex: Season 2, women have a larger-than-life characters: Pushkar-Gayatri

CHENNAI: The creators of Suzhal The Vortex: Season 2-- Pushkar-Gayatri were in DT Next office on Wednesday, just a few hours after the trailer dropped. With as many as a dozen characters in the second season, they say that they needed to love all their characters equally during the process of writing as well as during the casting. Pushkar-Gayatri said, "This is one of the reasons why we love writing for the longer format of the medium.

In film, you cannot provide depth with so many characters around in the limited time. But shows have a scope and play with them well. There are as many as eight female characters. To find the right cast was a huge process. All eight characters have eight different personalities. It took us six months to finalise them. Also, we have made them larger-than-life characters.

Women-centric stories are internalised in the sense, they have predominantly discussed their coming-of-age, and success stories.

In our stories, we ensure that they stand up to the stories of men. How will they handle an issue that comes from external factors? We have dealt with that by giving them a mass-u, gethu dimension, as the audience would call it. Suzhal The Vortex: Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime on February 28.