In India, we have only 3% women directors: Guneet

PANAJI: Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, who attended the ongoing 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, spoke about the importance of building a community of women in cinema. She sheds light on facts saying that female representation is less in Indian cinema. She also said that she faced problems as a young producer early in her career.

Guneet shared, “As a producer, I think I faced more problems with ageism. I felt like I was always seen as someone who is young. But I don’t think I was seen as other gender. But I understand that there’s a lot of judgment in gender because there are statistics. In our country, 2500 films are made annually, and less than three per cent of directors are women. So, something needs to be solved, and that’s why we built ‘Women in Film’, hopefully to build a community and be able to, you know, support each other.”

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run till November 28, and is a dazzling convergence of cinematic art, culture, and technology. It features over 240 films from 81 countries, and includes 13 world premieres, international and Asian debuts. The opening break tradition with a grand parade along the Mandovi river.