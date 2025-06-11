I'm the guardian of this story: Gerard Butler on returning as Stoick in How to Train Your Dragon

CHENNAI: Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) and Dreamworks Animation are set to release the live action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon in theatres on June 13. It brings the Viking saga and its fire-breathing dragons to life with unparalleled realism. Directed by Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean Deblois, the classic tale returns with a whole new vision.

The cast ensemble includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.

Opening about his personal connection with the story, Gerard said, "For most of my acting career, I’ve been part of this project, watching it grow from a seed into something truly beloved. It has captivated generations with its emotional complexity, beauty, inspiration, heartbreak and thrills. Being part of this journey has felt like belonging to a family, and I’ve always seen myself as a guardian of this story. The opportunity to return felt like both an honour and a responsibility—to carry the heart of the original into this new medium."