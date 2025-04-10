I’m nervous and excited, says actor Arjun Das as Ajith’s 'Good Bad Ugly' gears up to hit screens

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who plays the antagonist in director Adhik Ravichandran’s action entertainer, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, has admitted that he is “nervous, excited, eager and so much more” as the film gears up to hit screens on Friday.

Taking to his timeline on Instagram, Arjun Das, who has now emerged as one of Tamil cinema’s favourite young heroes, posted a long letter, just hours before the film’s release.

He worte,”Just a few hours to go. I'm nervous, excited, eager and so much more. When I started off at D'one with the marketing and promotions for Ajith Sir's movies, I never thought I would act alongside him. But after so many years, it's finally happening.

“I still remember, back at D'one, how we used to stay up all night to reach the theatre early in the morning to go for theatre rounds and observe the audience's response. I'll be doing that again starting today, as the same D'one boy, with the only difference being that I'll get to see your response when I share the screen with Sir,” he wrote.

The actor then thanked actor Ajith Kumar, his fans and director Adhik Ravichandran.

“Thank you for putting your faith in me Ajith sir. It has been an absolute honour. I will cherish every single day of working with you, your kindness, your generosity, the conversations, the jokes, the cappuccinos, the drives and all the advice. I've said this before and I'm saying it again - This one is because of you and for you. I truly hope I get to collaborate with you again,” he said.

To Ajith Sir's fans, the actor said, “Thank you so much for all the warmth and love. I'm truly grateful. I hope you all have an absolute blast watching Good Bad Ugly.”

To director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Das said, “Adhik brother - thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wish you nothing but the best. Don't forget your promise. See you in theatres in a few hours!”

‘Good Bad Ugly’ features Trisha along with Ajith in the lead. It also has a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.