I'm a product of nepotism, knew I'll not succeed if don’t make a name for myself: Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Terming himself a "product of nepotism", Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday said he was always aware of the perks of being born into a film family but lineage never guarantees success.

Ranbir, part of the fourth generation of the illustrious Kapoor family, said he had to develop an individualistic approach and prove his talent independently to sustain in the industry.

“I'm a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life but I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don't have an individualistic approach and if I don't make a name for myself, I'll not succeed in the film industry.

"You guys celebrate a lot of success of my family but there are a lot of failures also, and as much as you learn from the success, you learn from the failure also,” the 43-year-old actor said.

Ranbir, son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, was speaking at a session, titled ‘Tribute to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt’, during the ‘Celebrate Cinema 2025’ festival at filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s film institute Whistling Woods.

“What do I feel about being born in this family, for me it was like any other normal family, I didn’t know any better," said the actor, adding that he grew up watching music directors, singers and lyricist come to his house to create songs for grandfather Raj Kapoor's movies.

"There used to be a lot of arguments, but not of the domestic kind. They would debate over a scene or the correct lyrics of a song,” he said.

Ranbir, known for movies such as “Wake Up Sid”, “Rockstar”, “Barfi”, “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani”, and “Animal”, said he learnt pretty early in his life that filmmaking is a team effort.

“Filmmaking is not dictatorship, it’s a marriage of so many people and artists coming together, and believing in something, and believing in inspiring people," the actor said, recalling the words of his great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor.

"What he said moved deeply -- ‘Kala desh ki seva mein'. So whatever you can do, do it to inspire the next generation... If you can do that then there’s nothing greater than that,” the actor added.

Speaking about his approach to acting, the "Animal" star said his method of performing scenes varies from film to film and director to director.

He recounted his experiences of working as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 movie “Black”.

Ranbir said he understood how an actor approaches a scene, when he saw the performances of senior stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

"When I saw him (Bhansali) write scenes and how the actors perform, I was noticing, studying them. I was not trying to ape them but I would tell myself, ‘How would I approach the scene?’. But once you become a working professional you start acting in movies, every film is different and there's no fixed method.

"As actors you've to be malleable. You can't say, 'I work only in this way'. Every filmmaker has a different way of telling a story and filmmaking is a director's medium. Like, if a director wants it a certain way, then it’s your job as an actor to fulfil that,” he added.

The actor has learnt to not take himself too seriously.

"We are not selling the world, we are providing entertainment. So do it to the best of your ability and don’t get stuck with one method,” he advised the budding actors and directors in the auditorium.

Ranbir, who has been in the movie industry for 18 years, expressed his desire to nurture young talent.

“Film institutes are always the best place to be around because you see people with so many dreams, talent bursting with so much infectious energy. My dream is that at some point I can become an acting coach, give acting tips, and share my experiences.

"It is something that I would love to do, not only to impart knowledge but also because I’m in a phase in my career where I can feel saturated, and I’ll get so much energy from the newer people," said the actor, who will next be seen in Bhansali's "Love and War" and "Ramayana" from "Dangal" director Nitesh Tiwari.

At the event, Ghai announced two scholarships in the name of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt for the students of his institute.