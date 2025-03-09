Ilango Ram’s twin directorials Tentigo, Perusu go global

CHENNAI: The team of Perusu met the press in Chennai ahead of its release on March 14. Directed by Ilango Ram and jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen S, Harman Baweja, and Hiranya Perera, the movie is the Tamil remake of Sinhalese film, Tentigo.

Interestingly, the latter is also directed by Ilango, which will release on March 14 as well.

“Tentigo has been doing its festival rounds since its completion in 2023. It won the special jury prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest-- an A-list film festival accredited by FIAPF alongside Cannes, Venice and Berlin. Director Ram is my mentor and upon watching the Sinhalese version, he recommended the film to Karthik Subbaraj to remake it in Tamil. I would say, it is a planned coincidence that Tentigo and Perusu are releasing on the same day,” he told DT Next.

The cast of Perusu has Vaibhav, Sunil, Niharika NM, Chandini Tamilarasan, Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, Muneeskanth, Dhanam, Deepa and Redin Kingsley among others.

“I couldn’t have gotten a better team to deliver a comic film. They are all known for their subtle variations when it comes to comedy and that is their forte. Be it Bala Saravanan or Karunakaran, their emotions and their timing have elevated the film,” added Ilango.

The film has been certified A for its mature theme. “We have named it Perusu for more than one obvious reason. But there is no vulgarity in it. It will still cater to family audiences but not for people below 18 years of age,” said the filmmaker.

The story is already being remade in Spanish and Italian languages.

“Apart from a few Indian remakes, we have received confirmed remakes from Spain, Italy and the US. We are also in talks for the French and Belgian versions. The Spanish and the Italian versions are in the pre-production stages and in Italian, it is being planned with two sisters in the lead. There are takers for the film because the theme is universal. It was even appreciated in the film circuit and I am sure the audience here would like it as well,” Ilango remarked.