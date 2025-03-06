Ilaiyaraaja calls himself 'Incredible Ilaiyaraaja', ahead of London symphony premiere

CHENNAI: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, in an interview at Chennai airport before his departure for London, spoke about his upcoming performance and the pride he feels representing his nation.

The iconic composer is set to debut his first symphony, on March 8th at the Apollo Theatre in London, with the Royal London Orchestra.

When asked about the significance of the event, Ilaiyaraaja stated, "Like Incredible India, it's Incredible Ilaiyaraaja. No one has ever done or will do what I have done. This achievement is not just my personal glory, but the pride of the country."

He further added, "This symphonic performance will be a grand musical feast for the audience, and I’m overwhelmed with joy. I request everyone to pray for its success."

Reflecting on his work and responsibilities, Ilaiyaraaja emphasised, "I am careful in my work, and I expect the same from others. I represent the pride of my nation, and through this performance, I will carry that pride forward."