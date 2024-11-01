Ilaiyaraaja announces release date for his symphony recorded in UK

CHENNAI: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has announced that his latest symphony will be released on January 26, 2025.

Sharing a video on X, Ilaiyaraaja wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy deepavali… On this auspicious day, I'm happy to inform music lovers all over the world that I have recorded my Symphony No. 1 in the United Kingdom, and it will be released on January 26, 2025.

The video also recognised the composer’s work as the first-ever full symphony by an Indian composer.

The maestro, earlier in May, shared a video message stating that he had composed the symphony in 35 days.

In that video he said, “I’m clear in the path that I am taking. I have written a symphony with four movements in just 35 days while also composing for films and attending functions.”

Meanwhile, a biopic on the life of legendary music composer ‘Ilaiyaraaja: The King of Music’ is in the works starring Dhanush and directed by Arun Matheswaran.