IFFI 2025: Fourth day witnessed filmmaking approaches of directors, masterclass by Anupam Kher

PANJIM: The fourth day of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 was a high-energy convergence of global talent, marked by the conclusion with an inspiring masterclass by Anupam Kher.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the day began with the grand closing of the 48-hour Challenge of Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT), capturing the exhaustion, relief, and elation of the young filmmakers as they presented their final works.

The PIB Media Centre was the pulsating heart of the festival, hosting a series of major press conferences.

Directors and actors from the films 'De Tal Palo' (Ivan Dariel Ortiz Landron, Jose Felix Gomez) and 'Pike River' (Robert Sarkies) discussed their compelling narratives, while the teams behind 'Seaside Serendipity' (Tomomi Yoshimura) and 'Tiger' (Anshul Chauhan, Kosei Kudo, Mina Moteki) highlighted the strong presence of Asian cinema.

Indian regional cinema and documentaries shone brightly, with Sandesh Kadur, Paresh Mokashi, and Debangkar Borgohain addressing the media for their distinct films: 'Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness,' 'Mukkam Post Bombilwadi,' and 'Sikaar', as per the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The highlight of Day 04 was the much-anticipated Masterclass: 'Giving Up is NOT a Choice!'.

Legendary actor and speaker Anupam Kher held the audience spellbound at Kala Academy, delivering a powerful and motivational address that cemented the day's theme of resilience and passion, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting press release.

It was followed by the conversation session between Vishal Bhardwaj and B Ajaneesh Loknath, participating with Sudhir Srinivasan in the 'In-Conversation: Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk' on the theme "The Rhythms of India: From the Himalayas to the Deccan".

The ongoing IFFI will run till November 28, 2025.