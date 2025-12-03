I would not compromise in giving my best, says Saranya

CHENNAI: Actor Saranya Ravichandran, is signing off 2025 on a happy note with her performances in Thandakaaranyam, Diesel and Bad Girl. “Bad Girl gave me more excitement because I have never played a character like that before.

My role of Selvi in Bad Girl fetched me a lot of appreciation in terms of looks and performances. I have still been receiving appreciation from a lot of quarters including the OTT platform, Jio Hotstar.

Diesel was another unique experience and these films have all had different takeaways from these sets. They were all a different learning experience but one thing I would not compromise on is giving my 100 per cent to the films that I commit to,” says the actor.

Saranya says that though she tends to be stereotyped easily by filmmakers to what they refer to as ‘dusky complexion’. “The roles choose me rather. I wish Tamil filmmakers start looking beyond complexion.

Those who are dusky like me are being pushed into a typecast and are being limited to the characters they play.

In fact, filmmakers are fine with heroines from the north playing the glam roles than choosing dusky girls from Tamil Nadu playing such roles. Talent is always overshadowed by fame. Bad Girl changed that and I wish there are more films that are made on similar lines,” she remarks.

Having been a part of the OTT series Yennga Hostel, Saranya wishes she was a part of more web series. “Rajathilagam was another breakthrough in my career. I wish I were a part of more OTT narratives. Since, Yennga Hostel didn’t reach where it deserves to be, I have stopped getting OTT series too unfortunately,” Saranya states.

It has been over a year since Saranya tied the knot but she says that her approach towards scripts will remain the same. “I would like to play bold characters and not be a part of a film that has me in a touch-and-go role. Having said that I want to be a part of good family entertainers as well,” she concludes.