‘I will not let anyone knock my door and question my integrity’

CHENNAI: On Monday, when singer Suchitra publicly criticised Keneeshaa, labeling her an unlicensed practitioner and even referring to her as an “underworld singer” in a now-deleted video. Keneeshaa has been in the spotlight, particularly after speculations linked her to Jayam Ravi following his separation from his wife, Aarti. While Ravi responded to these claims by talking to us about his whereabouts, Keneeshaa felt compelled to respond to the allegations for the first time.

Navigating a hectic schedule filled with client sessions, Keneeshaa shared her thoughts candidly. “Friends and family have been reaching out, worried about the speculations circulating online. Those who know me personally understand my character and my work; I have always been a kind and compassionate person to anyone’s mental health needs,” she stated.

The singer expressed her frustration with the speculations, especially since they have turned her into an unintended third party in someone else’s personal matters. “What I see online are blatant accusations and outright lies. I can only remain silent for so long. I have no intention of allowing my integrity to be questioned by anyone,” Keneeshaa asserted.

Singer Suchitra, Actor Jayam Ravi

Keneeshaa recounted her first meeting with Jayam Ravi during the launch of her song Idhai Yaar Solvaaro, organised by actor Jiiva. They interacted briefly at the event, where Keneeshaa met numerous artistes from the industry “After that initial meeting, we had limited contact, mainly centered around our professional lives. Then, I congratulated him on his family, having seen a video where he spoke fondly of them,” she shared.

She clarified that she had informed Ravi of her credentials as a spiritual therapist and psychologist, which led to their professional relationship.

On Monday, Suchitra sparked off a new controversy when she accused Keneeshaa of using Ayahuasca—a plant-based psychedelic drug—without proper licensing. “I have studied eight different modalities of healing. It’s disheartening to see people who lack knowledge about healing practices speak out against them. My work is serious, and I have 182 clients from different backgrounds who rely on these therapies to improve their mental and physical health,” she explains.

Keneeshaa confirmed that Jayam Ravi is indeed one of her clients, bound by a non-disclosure agreement, but she felt it was necessary to address the rumors. “He got in touch with me again around June, when he was mentally and emotionally bruised and battered from his marriage to Aarti. There are certain articles that say that I am the reason behind his separation with his ex-wife. Those are false claims. He came to me only after he had sent a notice for divorce by mutual consent through his lawyer. He approached me because he didn’t want anyone in Chennai to know about this. I didn’t immediately accept him as a client; I needed to ensure I could truly help him,” she clarifies.

According to news reports, Ravi’s car was fined twice for overspeeding near Bengaluru and for using tinted glasses in Goa. While Ravi in the interview told us that he has rights to anything to do with his car, Keneeshaa says, “He drove down to Goa from Chennai all by himself and was exhausted. He couldn’t locate my healing centre, hence my friend and I took my car and met him at a center point. I offered to drive him to the centre. Since I handed over my driving license, the challan was issued in my name. He could have been booked for overspeeding elsewhere, which is not my problem,” remarks the musician.

Addressing Suchitra’s comments on calling her as an underworld singer, Keneeshaa reflected on her journey as a musician. “Suchitra should have stuck to singing instead if that is what she was destined for. I started from humble beginnings, singing at local events during a financial crisis, and have worked hard to get where I am now. Today I am being handled by leading event companies and I’ve been working with leading musicians globally,” she says, emphasising her dedication to her craft.

Keneeshaa lashed out on the negativity surrounding her on social media platforms. “I don’t deserve hateful comments or attempts to tarnish my reputation. I heard Ravi and I purchased an apartment in Goa. I have been manifesting this for a long time and I really wish we did. But, Ravi is a friend and a client of mine. I didn’t even know Jayam Ravi well until he sent a divorce notice to his wife, who has blatantly lied that she isn’t aware of what was to come. Any speculation about a romantic relationship is purely media-driven and they will be responsible even if something happens between us in future,” she remarks.

She reiterated her commitment to professional ethics, emphasizing that her relationship with Ravi is strictly professional. “There has been no physical involvement; we both understand our boundaries. I am self-made and my parents are no more. But as a therapist I can tell you that the pain Jayam Ravi’s family has put him through is bigger than the pain of losing parents. As a therapist, it was beyond painful for me to hear about his struggles with Aarti and her parents. No one deserves so much abuse irrespective of the gender and I can release all the evidence with or without Ravi’s permission in the court of law, from my notes of our therapy sessions. Anything to do with his divorce has to be questioned with Ravi and Aarti and their leading families. Just because Aarti is afraid of what she’s done to Ravi, she cannot use me as scapegoat to cover up her doings. What Aarti has been doing in the last one month in tarnishing his image and to his bank accounts are questionable. This is not my circus and I cannot be battling this. If these rumour mills continue, I may have to consider legal action for defamation,” she concludes.