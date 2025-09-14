I went by Arun sir's vision, says Trupti Ravindra

CHENNAI: Trupti Ravindra is all excited about her debut feature film in Tamil, Shakthi Thirumagan, as she finds it healthy to land a project that is helmed by Arun Prabu of Aruvi fame and co-stars Vijay Antony. “They both are visionaries. They know what they do and there is so much one can learn by observing them on sets. And to portray a character that a filmmaker like Arun, who has done Aruvi is a blessing,” she says.

Trupti was floored by surprise as she least knew that she would be sharing screen space with Vijay Antony, the man of many faces in south cinema. “When I listened to the story, agreed to do the film and signed it, I didn’t know that Vijay Antony was headlining the project. It was only during the look test I met him that I realised that I am a part of something huge and I need to justify what is expected of me. Exactly one year ago, we started shooting for the movie and here we are now ready for the release. Things fell in place for us,” she says with a smile.

Divulging more into portrayal of women in Arun and Vijay Antony’s films, Trupti states, “I completely surrendered myself to Arun sir’s vision. It took me a couple of days to understand the working pattern of Arun sir and cinematographer Shelley R Calist’s style. Since they were classmates and they go a long way back, they are in total sync. Once I understood it, it was the most comfortable set to work in. I play a naive and a girl-next-door role. Arun sir doesn’t write pretentious characters and his characters stay close to reality. In fact, there was no makeup for any of the artistes.”

Trupti says that there are more girl-next-door characters written in the south lately. “There are several writers in the south, who write good female characters and there is a lot of variety to it. As an actor, I am ready to adapt to get into the skin of any role that I am being presented with. Once, Shakthi Thirumagan is out, I am sure, I will be noticed across industries,” assures the actor.