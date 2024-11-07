I was betrayed but I don't want to drag names: Dir Vikram Sugumaran on his FB post

CHENNAI: On Wednesday night, filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran of Madha Yaanai Kootam fame took to his Facebook account and posted saying that an actor, who he introduced to cinema was going around in the industry spreading false news about him.

He also called him a backstabber, who robbed him of chances, which is why he was jobless despite delivering a film like Madha Yaanai Kootam in 2013 until Raavana Kottam happened in 2023.

This post went viral on social media and netizens started speculating on a few actors' names.

We called Vikram Sugumaran to clarify and he replied saying, "I do not want to drag names into this. I lack enough evidence to call out a particular person. If I had solid evidence, I would have brought up his name in my post or would have certainly given a press meet. But yes, I was betrayed and was sitting at home for 10 years after Madha Yaanai Kootam."

Vikram Sugumaran's last film Raavana Kottam starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, released in 2023.

"I became a filmmaker when social media and mobile phones didn't get you work. It was all through word of mouth and one person going around spreading false news stopped a lot of people from working with me. The post was not out of frustration but I was upset when someone told me about it."

On the work front, the filmmaker said that he is penning the script and an official announcement will be made once things are concrete.