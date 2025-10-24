I wanted to leave cinema, discloses actor Karunakaran

CHENNAI: Well known comedian and character artiste Karunakaran, who has delivered several impactful roles in a number of Tamil and Telugu blockbusters, has now disclosed that there was a time when he wanted to quit the film industry.

Karunakaran, who plays a pivotal role in director Praveen K’s investigative thriller 'Aaryan' featuring Vishnu Vishal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, made this disclosure at a recent press conference.

During an interaction with the media, Karunakaran said,"I didn't plan to take a break. It happened all by itself. I will tell you the truth because you ask. My first hit in Tamil cinema was 'Kalakalappu'. After that, I had 'Pizza', 'Soothu Kavvum', 'Jigarthanda', 'Indru Netru Naalai' and Yaamirukka Bayamey, all of which were blockbusters. So, I thought cinema would be like this.

"It was only after this that I realised that there will be ups and downs in everybody's careers. Vishnu (Vishnu Vishal) knows well. There have been several occasions, when I had decided to quit the film industry. I wanted to leave cinema. That was because the treatment you get when you succeed and the treatment you get when you have a downfall is different. I wanted to leave films but it was Vishnu Vishal who convinced me to stay, saying, 'Please continue to act. You are a good artiste. It will be like this in cinema. Some films will do well. Some won't. So, please don't go.'"

Karunakaran said that Vishnu Vishal encouraged him by casting him in two of his upcoming projects including 'Gatta Kusthi 2'.

"Now, I have several projects lined up including G D Naidu, in which I play an important role. Looks like I am comfortably placed for the next two to three years and that I am here to stay," he informed.

For the unaware, 'Aaryan' , which has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release, is scheduled to hit screens on October 31 this year.

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, 'Aaryan' will be a gripping thriller.