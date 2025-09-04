I want to do an out and out negative character, says Anushka Shetty

CHENNAI: One of Telugu cinema's top actresses Anushka Shetty, who is now gearing up for the release of her eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Ghatti', says that she would love to do an out-and-out negative character, should such a strong character come her way.

The actress made this disclosure while speaking to the media during an interaction organised as part of the promotions of her upcoming film that has been directed by Krish.

Anushka Shetty, who has completed 20 years in the film industry, was asked if there was any character that she still want to do. To this, the actress said, "I want to do an out and out negative character. If a strong character comes along, I will definitely do a negative role."

Talking about her role in Ghaati, which is scheduled to hit screens this Friday, Anushka Shetty said, "The character of Sheelavathi in Ghati is amazing. I have never done a character like this before. It's a character with many beautiful shades and this is a film that goes beyond the comfort zone. I have played very strong roles in Arundhati, Rudramadevi, Baahubali and Bhagamati. The character of Sheelavathi in Ghati is also as strong but has a different shade. Every woman, although she looks simple and delicate, stands like a strong pillar when a situation arises. That is a great quality in women. Krish has crafted such a strong character in this film."

Anushka's previous film with director Krish, Vedam, was a roaring success. Naturally, expectations from Ghaati have shot up as the two are teaming up again after Vedam. When Anushka was asked if whether Ghaati would be able to live up to these huge expectations, she replied, "Absolutely. We thought of making a film as a continuation of Saroja's role in Vedam. But we were waiting for a story to come organically. At such a time, a wonderful story like Ghati came to fruition. Krish garu always gives me wonderful roles and I am thankful to him for it. The character of Sheelavathi in this will remain in my filmography forever."

Ghaati has been shot mostly on the mountainous terrain, which meant that actors along with the cast would have had to put in a lot of physical effort for the film. Anushka said, "Most of the films I have done involve hard work. I had to put in hard work in Ghaati as well. But shooting in such new locations was very exciting. Moreover, Krish had planned the shooting very well. Shooting in such new locations is a memorable experience."

Finally, when asked about her new projects, the actress said,"I'm listening to new scripts. There's a good line-up. I'm doing a film in Malayalam. It will be my first Malayalam film. There will be a new film announcement in Telugu as well. That will also be very interesting."