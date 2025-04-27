I waited for the right script to play a cop: Nani

CHENNAI: Wearing a custom-made shirt, autographed by his fans across Tamil Nadu, Nani meets us at a city hotel ahead to talk about HIT: The Third Case. The first two parts were a blockbuster and with the third part, the franchise has now smoothly transitioned into a universe. "Initially, I started a production house, Wall Poster Cinema, to identify young talent and to encourage new ideas without asking for their experience. I started off with Awe before producing the HIT series. We made HIT first part and then the second. I even went on to make an announcement in the press that I wouldn't act in my own production as well. HIT 1 and 2 became a super hit. It was in the second part they wanted a cameo and no actors came forward to do it. So, I myself did it. Eventually, the wait around for my character of Arjun Sarkaar started growing. HIT 3 wasn't in immediate plans but when Sailesh Kolanu came with the script there was a change of plans. We never thought of it as a universe when the first part was made," begins Nani.

There is already a considerable amount of hype for HIT: The Fourth Case. Nani in a cryptic tone says, "There could be HIT 4, it could happen in Tamil Nadu or elsewhere. I wouldn't want to give away anything now. Maybe, you would get to know the lead for HIT: The Fourth Case on May 1."

This is the first time Nani plays a cop in his career that has spanned across 17 years. The film is also high on action, but Nani remarks, "I waited for the right script to play a cop. HIT franchise has different genres and if you take a look at my filmography, I have worked across several genres. Not all love stories fall under the romantic genre. Similarly, there is action in HIT but there is something beyond that. Even violence has different forms on screen. The one is where there is a lot of blood and killing. There is another that gives you a dopamine rush. Our film has the latter."

Nani has been basking in back-to-back successes of Dasara, Hi Nanna and Saripodha Sanivaaram. He tells us how he feels each time when the audience thank him for a good movie. "In general, I am a highly motivated person. I love cinema and not the result of it. Success gives me a lot of love and respect and I certainly cherish it," he adds.

The team filmed this instalment in Jammu and Kashmir. With the recent Pahalgam attacks, Nani says that he is disheartened and the incident has shaken him. "Though the film is not on those lines. It is tragic no matter what. It definitely leaves a huge scar in our heart. There has been darkness inside for the last three days since we heard the news. We try to go about doing our work and it is extremely unfortunate. I hope it all ends someday," the actor-producer states.