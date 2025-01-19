I try to do films with right sensibilities and emotions: Tovino Thomas

CHENNAI: Tovino Thomas's Identity has been receiving positive responses and has had a strong theatrical run in Tamil Nadu since its release on January 2. Along with a strong content, the film is also being lauded for its performances from the cast, technical and production values. "I committed to this film even when I was shooting for Ajayante Randam Moksham (ARM) in 2022. When the directors of the film, Akhil and Anas came to me with the story, they were completely prepared for the shoot as they even had the shot divisions ready. I know their style of work since we had worked in Forensic before. When such hard work is being done for the film, I should be trusting them," he begins.

Tovino says that Identity being a fresh project, he once again liked the story. "Be it any film, it is the story that comes first. I haven't been a part of such a story and then came the character of Haran. I haven't played such a character in any of my previous films. These were more than enough for me to go ahead with the film," says the actor.

Indeed, Haran is someone, whom we haven't seen on screen as he has various shades to him with a stiff and a subtle body language, especially for a sketch artist. But Tovino carried it with ease. "Having been a part of the film industry since 2012, I didn't require any training per se to carry this role well on screen. But like I do for almost all my films, I had my discussion sessions in Adishakti Theatre Arts, in Auroville along with Akhil and Anas. So for every character, I sit with Vinay (Artistic director of Adishakti), and discuss my script as well as the character, which comes in handy," he opens up.

Tovino says that he sees his role as another character in each of his films and not the shades that come with what is being written for him. "I don't see if he is a hero or a villain in the movie. I only see if the character's arc is well-written and when we were shooting for Identity, actor Vinay Rai too helped me to go about the character as he has done this previously. Even on days he did not shoot, he was present on the sets. We all have bonded well and are still in touch with each other," adds the actor.

He also lauds the technical team for the film's success and rewinds back to the days before becoming an actor. "Cinematographer Akhil was the director of a short film I was a part of in 2011, before I made my acting debut. We know what each other wants. We are good friends, and we discuss a lot. There will be disagreements as well but for the good of the film. We are ambitious guys and we work towards it. And then there is editor Chaman Chacko. He was our spot editor in Kala and looking at his editing nuances, we brought him on board Kala. Identity travels back and forth but he edited it so well and has simplified the viewing for the audience," sums up Tovino.

The climax sequence takes the cake in the entire film, we tell Tovino. And he talks about the stunt coordinator Yannick Ben and his team and also about Phoenix Prabhu, who choreographed the accident sequence. "It was Prabhu, with whom I worked with Kala and ARM, who wonderfully choreographed other action sequences. Akhil and Anas had in fact, created a pre-visualisation of how we will do it and made the process easier. Yannick Ben flew down from Hong Kong with his team for the climax action sequences. The two fighters, Sara and Scott are also good actors as they reacted really well to the situation. It would have been impossible without their cooperation. I am also working with Yannick in my next film," he reveals.

Identity, despite having a strong content, also has commercialism packed to it. "I am completely fine with a script, as long as it makes sense. Be it art cinema or commercial cinema, it should have its own sensibilities and emotions should be in the right place. I don't want to do a film that has nothing for the audience," Tovino remarks. He immediately adds that these are the factors that have also helped regional movies in breaking barriers. "Earlier, Malayalam cinema was appreciated only in Kerala. Now it is being released and appreciated by audiences in other states. Likewise, other language films with strong content are being accepted in Kerala as well. I am here to do such films that traverse borders and languages," he signs off.