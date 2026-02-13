I take time because I like to explore: Bhavani Sre

Cinema

In this candid chat actor Bhavani Sre tells DT Next about why she chose to play Nithya in the recently-released Hotspot 2 Much. She also talks about working with directors who experiment across different themes
CHENNAI: Bhavani Sre talks to us after a long day but as soon as we mention how her role of Nithya in Hotspot 2 resonated well with the audience, there is a visible excitement in her tone. Bhavani was clear about what she expected of Hotspot 2 Much from day one.

I watched Hotspot 1 and I liked how Vignesh had presented the narrative, which was out-of-the box. Social issues were presented in a daring perspective. Also, I liked the way he narrated it. Time travel is something that came across to me as an interesting aspect. After being a part of period stories, this is something I found exciting and gave my nod,
She begins

Like the audience, Bhavani too was able to connect to her character of Nithya, instantaneously. She adds, “I felt the character had some of my off screen traits to her.

I believe in things Nithya did and said. I thought I could justify this. I’m happy that the audience has been appreciative of what the team has did and when I see the positive comments on social media, it makes me happy.”

Having been a part of credible films like the Viduthalai franchise, Paava Kadhaigal (OTT release), and Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu among others, Bhavani is not the one who believes in being seen every Friday.

With a laugh she says, “I received scripts that were similar to my previous works-- dark and roles who the audience would empathise with.” Bhavani remarks that it is absolutely fine to take time.

It is because I want to explore. I signed four projects by the end of 2025 and they are all different from one another. I have completed shooting for all of them and will be hitting the screens this year. I have filled up the void that was there last year,
Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran and Venky Atluri are some of the directors she has worked with very early on in her career.

“Good stories choose good directors and vice versa. I am glad I was able to work with them all. For instance, Vetrimaaran sir would tell us what he expects of his actors. He explains the scene and we absorb and observe on how it should be done.

When he feels like the scene needs a slight change, he suggests what needs to be done. With Sudha ma’am there is an entire preparation with workshops and we would be on sets, fully prepared. The approach of each of these directors is different and as actors we must adapt well,” Bhavani states.

On her upcoming projects, she says that she plays a cop in Kalidas 2. “I play a merit based cop in the movie, which will be my next release. In another film directed by Yaathisai fame Dharani Rasendran, a period film in which I am doing a Manipuri girl role,” says Bhavani. While she remains tight-lipped about Suriya 46, we insist that she talks about the film.

She laughs, “I cannot reveal anything about it right now. It was nice to work with him. He is an appreciative co-star and Suriya 46 is a casting coup of sorts. Working alongside Raveena Tandon, Mamitha Baiju and Kaali Venkat was an amazing experience,” she concludes.

I play a merit based cop in Kalidas 2, which will be my next release. In another movie, directed by Yaathisai fame Dharani Rasendran, a period film, I am doing a Manipuri girl role.
