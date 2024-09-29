"I spoke about character, not person": Arshad Warsi breaks silence on his comment on Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD'

ABU DUBAI: Arshad Warsi, who has been in the headlines for his recent remark on Prabhas starrer film 'Kalki 2898 AD', finally broke his silence about the backlash he has been receiving.

At the IIFA Awards 2024 green carpet on Saturday, Arshad talked about the backlash following his comment and also called Prabhas a "brilliant actor."

While speaking with media on the IIFA 2024 green carpet, he said "Everybody has their own point of view and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it's heartbreaking for the audience,"

Last month in one of the interviews, when Arshad was asked to name the last bad film he watched, he said it was 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

He was all praises for Big B's performance in the film but was sad that Prabhas was like "a joker" in the hit movie, a comment that didn't go down well with his fans.

Not his fans but members of the Telugu film fraternity, including actors Nani, Sudheer Babu and director Ajay Bhupathi slammed him by saying that the latter could have chosen his words better.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad Warsi is all set to entertain the audience with his performance in 'Jolly LLB 3'.