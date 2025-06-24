I made Thalapathy laugh today, shares actor Raju Jeyamohan

CHENNAI: As Raju Jeyamohan’s Bun Butter Jam gears up to hit theatres on July 18 this year, the actor on Tuesday was met with a surprise when actor Vijay called him to congratulate on the film.

Raju took to his social media, and shared the delightful news with his fans, sharing, “What more can I ask for? I made Thalapathy laugh today. This means the world to me!”

Helmed by Raghav Mirdath, who made his directorial debut with Kalangalil Aval Vasantham, the film features Aadya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha playing the female leads. The story of Bun Butter Jam revolves around Gen Z youth who learn to stay calm while facing the present, rather than carrying the baggage of past pain, along with fearing about the future.

The film also stars Saranya Ponvannan, Charlee, and VJ Pappu in supporting roles. Produced by Suresh Subramanian, Bun Butter Jam has its music composed by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Babu Kumar IE, and John Abraham as the editor.