I love doing action cinema; Mysaa is one : Rashmika Mandanna

CHENNAI: Mysaa, headlined by Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. While speaking to the media, the actor said that she likes to be a part of action films.

“I love doing action cinema and I’m doing one right now, which is Mysaa,” she shared. In the first look of the film, a blood-soaked Rashmika exuded a fierce expression. The movie is an emotional action thriller, delving into the interesting world of the Gond tribes. Produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals and a gripping story.

Meanwhile, Rashmika also has The Girlfriend in Telugu and Cocktail 2 in Hindi.