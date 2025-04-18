I have immense admiration for the Tamil film industry: Ishaan Khatter

CHENNAI: Though Ishaan Khatter finds comfort in an all black ensemble, when it comes to film choices, he has taken a non-conventional route, with every bit of risk, also constantly going global with credible works like Beyond The Clouds and The Perfect Couple. As he recently walked down as the showstopper for Nitin Bal Chauhan, Abhishek Patni and Pawan Sachdeva at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Guwahati, Ishaan excluded a rebellious and edgy aura, with a distinct punk-inspired style, almost like reimagining at leisure with a refined edge.

Ishaan has a lot to say about his fashion choices- about discovering himself through the glitz and glam of the industry, his take on south Indian film industry and more.

Excerpts below-

How would you describe your personal fashion quotient? How significant do you believe fashion is for someone in the entertainment industry, and how has it influenced your career?

Fashion can influence how you're perceived, shape your own perspective, and serve as a form of self-expression. As an actor, I’d extend this idea beyond just fashion—attire and appearance are often the first elements you work on when developing a character. They help you step into the role, discover nuances, and bring the character to life.

Do you feel that fashion has the power to define who you are, or do you see it more as an additional element to enhance your presence in the public eye?

I believe fashion can be a reflection of who you are, but it doesn’t entirely define you. While that may hold true for some, it’s not something I’d want to invest all my energy into, as it would feel unnatural and distract me from what truly comes from within.

What are your thoughts on the current state of the fashion industry in India? If given the opportunity, how would you redefine or contribute to the fashion landscape in your own unique way?

Fashion has always been evolving, but I believe we’re at a particularly exciting and pivotal moment right now. People are experimenting with so many different styles, pushing boundaries like never before. Moreover, the global spotlight is on India in a big way—our culture is truly shining. This makes it the perfect time for us to reconnect with our roots and define who we are, as well as who we aspire to be.

We often notice you wearing black—is it your go-to colour? Do you enjoy experimenting with fashion and taking risks?

Black and white brings back the teenager in me, something my mother often reminds me of when she tells me to wear more colours. Black can be so many things—timeless, elegant, strong, intense, even formidable. That said, I do love experimenting with bold fashion choices from time to time. I want to be able to dress for the occasion while also blending different cultural influences into my style.

How do you view the content being produced by the Tamil film industry? If given the chance, which director from the South would you love to collaborate with?

For Tamil cinema—I have immense admiration for the industry. It has always had a unique blend of flair and flamboyance while staying deeply rooted in strong, meaningful storytelling. The way they present grounded narratives on such a grand, engaging scale is remarkable. I’d love the opportunity to be a part of Tamil cinema someday.

I’ve had the privilege of meeting many incredible directors and having some truly inspiring conversations with them. One of the first directors I met was Pa Ranjith. More recently, I was deeply impressed by Chidambaram’s work in Manjummel Boys, and I would absolutely love to collaborate with him. And of course, Rajamouli stands at the pinnacle of explosive, entertaining cinema—there’s nothing but admiration, respect, and a strong aspiration to work with him someday. I also recently watched a beautiful film called Chithha, directed by Arun Kumar.

Your international debut with Netflix’s The Perfect Couple was highly anticipated. Will there be a second season and will we be seeing you reprise the role of Shooter Dival? Are you planning to explore more international projects in the future?

The experience was excellent and very different. I spent four months in Cape Cod shooting for it and then the strike happened and then we had to go finish the last leg. And finally, it came out and became the number one global series. Working with the wonderful people that I got to work with- including Nicole Kidman and Susanne Bier, and the entire cast and crew. There are rumours that I've heard in the grapevine that they're reprising it for season 2. Whether I reprise my role as a shooter or not depends on whether they come to me.

Could you share some insights into your upcoming projects? What excites you the most about the roles or stories you’re currently working on?

I don't give too much importance to planning because you know, as they say, men propose, and God disposes. So, I'd rather just go with the flow.

I think their entertainment quotient and the opportunities they give me as an actor to showcase a different side of mine as a performer excites me the most about the roles or stories I am currently working on.