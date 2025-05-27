I had a memorable premier of Narivetta in Brisbane, says Tovino Thomas

CHENNAI: Actor Tovino Thomas, whose recently released Malayalam film 'Narivetta' has taken a strong opening, has now disclosed that he was in Australia along with his family when the film released and that the people of Brisbane made up for what he missed by being at home during the film's release.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude to all those who turned up for the premiere of Narivetta in Brisbane and to everybody else who had watched the movie around the world, Tovino wrote, "Warm, Down Under. On a rare occasion, I missed being at home for a release, being in Australia with family when Narivetta hit the theaters. But for what I missed, people of Brisbane made up for me.

"I had a memorable, memorable premiere of Narivetta here in Brisbane, and the kind of response and love I received absolutely made me feel at home. Thank you to everyone who was there, and to all others who watched the movie worldwide. It was a revelation, experiencing this take of cinema’s magic. Much love."

The Malayalam action drama ‘Narivetta‘, which is based on a true story, has been directed by Anuraj Manohar and features Tovino Thomas, Cheran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it marks the acting debut of ace Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

The film is about how the administration deals with a plea from poor tribals seeking the construction of thatched homes and the registration of the land they have been living on for generations.

Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in an earlier post, had said that ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍drama. He had then said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”