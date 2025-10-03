'I cut down on my workout fro the game,' says Santhosh Prathap

CHENNAI: The Tamil thriller series The Game: You Never Play Alone had its premiere on Netflix on Thursday. Directed by Rajesh M Selva, the thriller has Santhosh Prathap playing Anoop, a game developer and Shraddha Srinath’s husband.

The actor, who is known for his roles in Sarpatta Parambarai, Kondraal Paavam and Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam seems to have delved away from his comfort zone in The Game. Talking to DT Next about prepping up for the character of Anoop, Santhosh says, “You would have seen me in a rigid body language in my previous outings. But The Game didn’t require that. Since I play a game developer and the look is quite different from what they were previously, I had to loosen up a bit for the character.”

Santhosh, who is known for his fitness regime, especially with his rigorous HIIT routines, adds, “Even my team doesn’t know this to date. I didn’t workout most of the days as part of preparation for this role. I didn’t groom myself much. This would definitely take The Game team by surprise, but more than the acting part, I ensured that my muscular build was not visible in the series. I believe these will convince the audience and the series will also give me recognition in terms of how I can approach soft roles too.”