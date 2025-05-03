I agree to a film only when my heart is set on it, says Srinidhi Shetty

CHENNAI: Draped in a silk saree, Srinidhi Shetty enters the venue to talk to us about HIT: The Third Case, that has been declared as a ‘hit’. The actor is once again a part of a blockbuster franchise after KGF. “Even with KGF, I never thought that it would end up becoming such a huge franchise, while I signed on to the film or while making it. When HIT: The Third Case came to me, all I knew is that I am a part of a nice script and it ended up the way it is. I never rushed towards HIT but it was the project that came to me. Sailesh has done a good job. But now that you have mentioned it, I realise that I have been upping the number game with KGF 1 and 2 and now HIT 3. I will have to see which franchise is ready to offer fourth and fifth instalments,” she laughs.

Any heroine after KGF would have gone on a signing spree. However, Srinidhi only went on to sign Cobra and now HIT. “I am a bit choosy when it comes to signing projects. I don’t want to do films just for the sake of it and sign five or six movies a year. I want to be a part of films where my heart is set. If I want to be a part of that world, and want to work with a director or an actor with a good storyline, I go ahead and accept it. I don’t sign a film even if I have an iota of doubt. 10 years down the line, if I only have eight good movies to my name, I would still be happy because I don’t want to regret,” she clarifies.

Having shared screen space with actors like Yash, Vikram and now Nani, Srinidhi says that her role of Mridhula looks effortless on screen because of her director and her co-star. “Be it the song or trailer, the chemistry looks good because Nani made it easy for me. Nani and Sailesh got the best out of me,” she adds.

There were speculations that Srinidhi is a part of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. She denies it before she leaves the venue.