Human emotions lured me into Siddharth 40, says Amrit Ramnath

CHENNAI: Musician Amrit Ramnath, son of renowned singer Bombay Jayashri, is on board as the composer of Siddharth 40, which is helmed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakal fame and produced by Arun Viswa, under his banner Shanti Talkies. Talking to DT Next, Amrit says, “When Sri Ganesh narrated it to me, I was intrigued by the emotional aspect of the story. Apart from that, the team is a huge talent pool. We know Siddharth as a power-packed performer, and Sri Ganesh’s writing. Arun too has produced films that the audience has embraced. So, I am really excited to make my debut in Tamil with this team.”

Amrit made his feature film debut as a composer in Malayalam movie, Varshangalkku Shesham, and was well-received. “Coming from that film to Siddharth 40 has given me a different perspective altogether. Sri Ganesh has worked on something that I was able to relate with instantly when he narrated the script. I am anxious too that people should like my work in Tamil,” he adds with a smile.

Despite listening to a lot of stories after Varshangallku Shesham, Amrit was drawn to this script. “The topics it touches upon attracted me to it. It has given me the space to deliver a melodious album, which is my forte. I have looked to elevate the emotions through my music. As listeners and fans of melodious music in films, we have been missing something since 2010, and the music in this film will look to bridge that gap. At the end of the day, the onus is on artistes to what they give the audience to consume,” he remarks.