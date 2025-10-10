Hrithik steps into OTT with Storm, Parvathy to lead

CHENNAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan has forayed into production with his debut series Storm (Working title), under the banner HRX Films. The announcement was made on Friday, and National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is all set to lead the thriller series.

Set in Mumbai, Storm’s star cast includes Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. Mounted under HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions, in collaboration with Prime Video, the series is produced by Hrithik Roshan alongside Eshaan Roshan. Parvathy steps into a complex narrative that explores themes of morality, power, and survival in a modern Indian setting.

The series is created and directed by filmmaker Ajitpal Singh. Currently in pre-production, filming for Storm is expected to begin before the end of this year.