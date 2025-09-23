'Homebound’ actors Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter credit film for making them more aware

MUMBAI: "Homebound" helped actor Vishal Jethwa embrace his true identity while Ishaan Khatter said the film made him realise that he had a responsibility to be socially aware.

The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, follows the story of the childhood friendship between a Muslim (Khatter) and Dalit (Jethwa) who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames. It stars Khatter, Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Jethwa said the film confronts a crucial issue in India: the societal judgment tied to language proficiency.

“In India, those who don’t know how to speak English face this challenge. We feel left out when we are put in the spot where one needs to speak in fluent English, we feel scared because people judge you by your class.

"If you can speak English well, then you belong to a certain class and if you speak in Hindi, you are looked at with a certain perspective even though you maybe equally talented or deserving. But due to your language you are judged differently,” the actor said at the press conference of “Homebound” here.

Jethwa recalled his personal struggles with English fluency and how it made him scared and excluded in certain circumstances.

“I’m not like this (who could speak fluent English), I didn't have that upbringing and life experiences. My parents could not afford good education for me but did whatever they could and it’s because of that I’m sitting here. If I would have been a cool dude and classy, then maybe I wouldn't have been part of this film, or our film would not have gone to the Oscars,” he added.

Ghaywan encouraged Jethwa to remain grounded and said, “In reality whatever you’re from within, that is what you’re and that is why we chose you and we will never leave that.”

Khatter recounted Jethwa's ability to articulate his thoughts about the film at both Cannes International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, where he received applause for speaking passionately in Hindi.

“In big theatres with a capacity of 2600 in Toronto, Cannes, he talked in his own language. It’s important that we talk, no matter what language it is in. So, he said whatever he wanted to and the theatre was filled with applause. He speaks very well,” he said.

Khatter said working on “Homebound” has sharpened his social awareness.

“For me, I think the biggest change has been social awareness because I feel it's not enough just to have good intentions. If you are part of the society and you are privileged enough to influence people, then it is your responsibility to be socially aware. I’ve learned so much from Neeraj bhai. He could use his medium for entertainment but he doesn't,” he said.

“My first director Majid Majidi had said, ‘If you want to be a good artist, first become a good person’. He (Neeraj) pushed me in that direction again that you do not have to be a megalomaniac to be able to do this job and be in this industry and be successful,” the actor said.

Khatter said he was yearning to be working with Ghaywan especially after watching his 2015 debut film, “Masaan”. He said working with the director has turned out to be an enriching experience.

“He (Neeraj) doesn’t see anyone lesser than him, there is no hierarchy on the set, he breaks the hierarchy first. He is like, no one is big or small, no one is a spot dada or light dada, address them with names, and everybody is an equal contributor to the film. He listens to everyone's suggestions. Everybody is humanised on his set.”

On a query if it is important to have stars in the movie today, Ghaywan said he wanted known actors and that's why he cast these three actors.

“I’ll always say the story is the most important. But it’s a two-way answer. This story is potent and I wanted known stars like Ishaan, Vishal and Jahnvi, they are talented as well as known. Like, if it goes to Cannes or Toronto, then people will clap but if I want this film to reach those about whom this film is, I’ll need their support and that will be very helpful. So, why should I not take it,” he said.

“Homebound” is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

The film, which has been garnering love globally, is set to release in India on September 26. It has legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese as an executive producer.