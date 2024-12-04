His mobile number used in ‘Amaran’, student seeks to stall screening

CHENNAI: An undergraduate student moved a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to stall the screening of Siva Karthikeyan-Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Amaran’ from theatres and releasing it on OTT platform, claiming he isn’t able to sleep or study as the film infringed on his privacy.

The petitioner VV Vaageesan, pursuing BTech computer science at a private college in Porur, claimed that in ‘Amaran’, which released on October 31 worldwide, his personal mobile number is shown as lead actor Sai Pallavi’s number on the screen, thereby infringing on his privacy.

Since the film’s release, he has been getting innumerable phone calls from all over India and, even, from foreign countries round the clock, he said.

The situation has robbed him of sleep; he is unable to read or focus on his studies, causing him mental trauma. To avoid the ordeal, he has been forced to disconnect his mobile network, the petition stated.

In his petition, Vaageesan has held the director of the film, Rajkumar Periyasamy, and the film’s production house, Raajkamal Films International, responsible for his ordeal and has sought Rs 1.10 crore as compensation for the agony he suffered.

He also sought the cancellation of the film’s censor board certificate, citing it violated sections 5A and 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

Further, Vaageesan urged the court to restrain the production house from screening the film in theatres and releasing it on OTT platforms until the disposal of this petition.

‘Amaran’, which is based on the life of martyr major Mukund Varadarajan, has been well-received by all sections. It may be noted the film was produced by actor Kamal Haasan under his banner Raajkamal Films International.