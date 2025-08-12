His charisma and aura just outstanding: Nagarjuna and 'Coolie' cast on Rajinikanth

MUMBAI: Renowned south actor Nagarjuna says working with superstar Rajinikanth for their upcoming film "Coolie" was a fantastic experience.

The film is set to release in theatres on Thursday and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for projects such as "Kaithi", "Leo" and "Aviyal". Backed by Sun Pictures, "Coolie" also stars Aamir Khan and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

Nagarjuna attended the music launch event of their film on Monday in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his co-star Shruti Haasan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor, who essays the role of a villain in the film, said Rajinikanth has also helped him with the Tamil dialogues.

"Working with Rajini sir is fantastic. Something I will take back home. That man's charisma and aura on set are just outstanding. It was really nice that he helped me with Tamil dialogues and guided me. Though I played the most negative role, I took back something very positive with myself after doing the film," he told reporters.

Asked what made him say "yes" to a negative role, Nagarjuna said he has mostly played good roles, which became, to some extent, boring for him.

"Because I was always playing good all the time, it was getting a little boring. So, I thought, let me play the baddy. Completely enjoyed it, very liberating," he said.

But the actor admitted it took him some time to be convinced by Kanagaraj.

"I made Lokesh work for it. I had to make sure that I was doing the right thing by playing bad... It took almost 7 to 8 meetings before he (Lokesh) convinced me," he said.

"(I'm playing a) straight up baddy. There's no reason why I'm bad. He's that kind of person... He doesn't give a damn about anybody and that's why I enjoyed the role. There was no inhibition, nothing to hold back. And I had Anirudh backing me up with his music," he added.

Haasan said working with Rajinikanth was a dream-come-true moment for her.

"His aura is like that. The minute you encounter him for the first time, you're like, 'Wow, ok, this is like a powerhouse full on'. But I think it was when I saw his face up close, I was like, 'Oh my God, that is Rajini sir," she said.

"It (working with Rajinikanth) was never something that I even considered. When Lokesh came to me with this, it was already a dream come true. And then as the cast kept growing and people like Nag sir, and then Sathyaraj sir, Soubin (Shahir) sir, Aamir sir, Upendra (Rao) sir, like the list goes on and on... It really was a great learning experience, truly, as well as the fact that there was just so much good energy all around."

"Everyone was so diligently working on their parts, and they were so passionate about it, and I think that credit goes to our director for being able to pull everything together so positively and successfully," she said.

Distributed by Pen Studios, the film features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former gold smuggler out for revenge.