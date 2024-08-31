Hidden cameras in caravans to capture actors’ nude videos, alleges Radhika

CHENNAI: In more disturbing news about Malayalam film industry, popular senior actor Radhika alleged that there have been several incidents of men recording nude videos of women by installing cameras inside their caravans.

Speaking to a Malayalam channel, the actor said she has come across these incidents and felt so unsafe that she always chose to stay in hotels instead of caravans that are available at shooting spots.

"I have personally seen men setting up cameras inside the female actors’ caravans and saving the clip of women changing clothes and watching it repeatedly on their mobile phones," she alleged in the interaction with the Malayalam channel.

Radhika added the film industry was not in order and none of the male actors supported the female actors. "It is still an industry where men knock on the doors of women at night," she alleged.

These allegations have come in the wake of the recent Hema committee report which exposed several Malayalam actors like Mukesh, who is also an MLA of the ruling CPM, Jayasurya, acclaimed director Ranjith, Siddique, etc., who have been charged with sexual harassment and coercion.