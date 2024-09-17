"Here's to the next 25": Kareena expresses excitement as film festival announced in her name

MUMBAI: Celebrating Kareena Kapoor Khan's contribution to Indian cinema, a film festival in her name has been announced. This multi-city film festival will pay tribute to the actor's illustrious career, and showcase some of her remarkable films on the big screen.

Kareena on Monday took to Instagram and expressed excitement about the film festival dedicated to her. She wrote, "The blood in my veins, the magic on screen... my job I love... the fire within... here's to the next 25 (red heart emoji). Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival... so humbled."

The 'Jab We Met' star also shared the trailer of the film festival that was released. It features clips of Kareena's iconic characters including Geet from Jab We Met and Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Meanwhile, she is being lauded for her role in 'The Buckingham Murders', which is directed by Hansal Mehta. They mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. In the coming months, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' lined up. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

The new part will be in theatres this Diwali. Kareena, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, made her film debut with 'Refugee' in 2000. The film also marked Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed at the box office but it introduced the world to the two versatile artistes.

In a career spanning 25 years, Kareena, who is fondly called Bebo by her loved ones, managed to carve a niche for herself with her powerful acting skills in films such as 'Chameli', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Jab We Met', 'Talaash', 'Aitraaz', 'Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' among others.