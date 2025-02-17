Here's how cameraman Shreyaas Krishna helped the unit of Suriya-starrer Retro shoot a scene at twilight!

CHENNAI: The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Retro’, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, have now disclosed how the film’s cinematographer Shreyas came up with a brilliant plan to overcome a problem caused by inadequate lights and help the team can a scene at twilight.

The makers, who have been releasing Behind The Scene information of what happened on the sets of Retro in the form of comic strips, on Monday released the second comic strip titled, “002 - AGAL VILLAKKUM ARPUTHAMUM (Oil lamps and a miracle!)

Director Karthik Subbaraj’s production house Stone Bench Productions shared the second comic strip on its timeline. It wrote, “The initial plan was simple – after reaching Varanasi, shoot two scenes, including one with the lead actors during twilight, and wrap up the day. Everything seemed right but fate had other plans.”

Explaining that the first scene took longer than anticipated, the production house informed that by the time, the film’s lead actor, Suriya, arrived, they were running behind schedule.

“Our cinematographer, Shreyas, pointed out that “we haven’t brought extra lighting for a night shoot, as the plan was initially for a daytime shoot.” But then he came up with a brilliant solution by bringing up 100-200 oil lamps (Agal Villakus) to create a makeshift lighting setup,” the production house explained.

“When Suriya sir arrived, calm as ever, he reviewed the dialogue, got into character, and delivered the scene in one take. Pooja ma’am and her emotional reactions added so much depth to the scene making it a delightful watch,” the production house signed off.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film, which is to hit screens on May 1, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction is by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.