Harry Styles opens up on his learnings on his music break

The 32-year-old singer realised the importance of being in the moment and focusing on what matters in his personal life after he took time out following his globally successful Love on Tour gigs in July 2023, reports ‘Deadline’. Harry told ‘The Sunday Times’ magazine, "At the end of the tour, the idea of taking time out felt insane. I didn’t know if I could do it.

But it was the right time for me, we’d finished the tour in July, and I was turning 30 in February. It was time for me to stop for a bit and pay some attention to other parts of my life. Italy has become really special to me over the past few years.