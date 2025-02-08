Harrison Ford on playing US President in Captain America: What I was looking for in the role was an emotional reality

CHENNAI: Legendary actor Harrison Ford, who plays the US President in eagerly awaited action extravaganza Captain America: Brave New World, has now said that what he was looking for in the role of the President was an emotional reality and an emotional issue that he could work through in the context of the overall story.

Sharing his experience while filming for Captain America: Brave New World and stepping into the MCU, Ford recently got candid about indulging in the power-packed dynamics as well as the political intrigue of his role.

He highlighted how Captain America: Brave New World blended high stakes action with a gripping narrative, stating, “Yes, it has a lot of the political thriller aspect to it and then some fabulous additions, which spice it up and bring it into the Marvel context. But there’s also a strong emotional character story.”

Sharing insights about his character, Ford explained, “The Marvel characters themselves certainly have wonderfully interesting aspects of their personalities, but what I was looking for in the role of the President was an emotional reality and an emotional issue that he could work through in the context of the overall story. And supply some human behavior and context for all of the fantastic things that are going on around him.”

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World boasts of a powerhouse cast, including Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

A powerful blend of thrilling action sequences, power-packed fights and the ultimate MCU showdown of the year, Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on February 14, setting the stage for the Phase Six of the MCU.

The film will see the introduction of Red Hulk. Interestingly, it will be Harrison Ford, who plays U.S. President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who will also be seen playing the Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to hit screens on February 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



