Harris Jayaraj to compose music for AL Vijay’s Kadhal Reset Repeat

CHENNAI: A couple of days ago, a picture of Harris Jayaraj being kidnapped started circulating on social media. Giving answers behind the photo and video, Arya unveiled the announcement video of a new film.

Directed by Vijay, Harris is on board as the music composer for Kadhal Reset Repeat. Along with many debutants, the cast includes Madumkesh, Arjun Ashokan, Jiya Shankar, MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash and Viji Chandrashekar. The video promises a heartwarming, magical love story. This film marks the director and music composer’s second collaboration after the Ravi Mohan-starrer Vanamagan, which was released in 2017.

D Studios and Denvi Productions are backing the project, while Arvind Krishna is handling the camera. Anthony is overseeing the cuts. Other details about the film are kept under wraps.