Harish-starrer Diesel joins Deepavali race

CHENNAI: Headlined by Harish Kalyan, Diesel was announced a couple of years ago. Finally, the team revealed that the film will hit the screens on October 17, marking Deepavali. The announcement came on Wednesday, along with the teaser of the film.

Packed with action and intense moments, the teaser promises a complete action-entertainer. The star cast includes Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat and Vivek Prasanna. Shanmugam Muthusamy is directing the project, which is backed by Third Eye Entertainment.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas is the music composer, and the Beer song is already a chartbuster. MS Prabhu and Richard M Nathan are handling the camera, while San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts for Diesel.

Other films that are releasing for Deepavali are Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude and Love Insurance Kompany.