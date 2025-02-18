Harish Kalyan grooves to STR’s Dillubaru Aaja

CHENNAI: Actor Harish Kalyan’s energy just doesn’t seem to drop grooving to the second single titled Dillubaru Aaja from his upcoming film Diesel. The makers have officially released the second single sung by none other than actor Silambarasan. Harish took to his X account to share how the song will always be special to him. Dillubaru Aaja is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, with lyrics penned by Rokesh and GKB. Singer Shweta Mohan has rendered her voice alongside Silambarasan for the song.

The film’s first single, Beer Song, was released earlier and became an instant hit among fans.

Written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, Diesel also stars Athulya Ravi, Vinay, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Kedhekar, Zakir Husain among others. The film is all set to hit theaters on May 31.