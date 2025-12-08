Happy birthday my dear heart: Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra on 90th birthday

MUMBAI: Actor Hema Malini on Monday remembered Dharmendra with an emotional post on what would have been the actor's 90th birthday.

Dharmendra passed away at his Juhu home on November 24.

"Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit," Hema Malini posted.

The two stars got married in 1980 and have daughter Esha and Ahana. Dharmendra also has four children with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol.

The actor and BJP MP also shared photographs from her life with Dharmendra on X. She captioned the images as "Our happy ‘together' moments".

In her post, the "Sholay" star said the "joyful memories" of their life together can never be erased.

"... just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love," Hema Malini added.