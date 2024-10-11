Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: fans, family and friends celebrate his 82nd birthday

MUMBAI: Keeping their date with Amitabh Bachchan, hundreds of people gathered outside the residence of the star on his 82nd birthday on Friday, another day of fan frenzy with many waiting for hours to catch but one glimpse of their screen idol.

Bachchan's birthday has always been a time of celebration for his fans and admirers in the film industry and outside. And so it was today too.

People across all ages, overwhelmingly men, came together outside the Bachchan residence Jalsa to greet the actor whose stardom has endured decade after decade. Some carried life-size posters and placards and others dressed up as characters from his films.

One man dressed up as Bachchan's "Deewar" character Vijay, the role that catapulted him to fame as the angry young man. Wearing a denim shirt like 'dock worker Vijay' in the 1975 film, he had a Bachchan tattoo on his chest and another of the actor's signature on his left hand.

"I wish him a long life and I want to see him on the big screen until my last breath," he said.

Some in the crowd wore shirts with Bachchan's photo printed on them, and there were several who tried to emulate the actor's signature hairstyle and beard. Strains of the popular track "Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum" from his 1991 film "Hum" could be heard too.

One fan claimed to have watched Bachchan's 1982 family comedy "Satte Pe Satta" an incredible 700 times.

"I have been coming here from Jamnagar to celebrate his birthday for the past 20 years. I have seen all of his films at least 200 times. I want him to know that I'm his biggest fan," he told PTI.

"It is October 11, and it marks the start of a grand festival for us. I want to congratulate this great actor on his birthday," added another.

For one gentleman, who also recited a poem in Bachchan's honour for the cameras, Friday was Diwali come early.

After hours of waiting, their idol obliged them, coming out of his home to acknowledge their greetings.

Standing atop a platform, he didn't say anything but waved cheerily.

Earlier in the day, Bachchan thanked fans on his official blog and said he would try to meet them soon.

"To my dearest Ef's that have been waiting for me since last night and been putting up banners and decorations about Jalsa .. I have no words to express my love and gratitude .. thank you seems so small .. but I shall meet you shortly... perhaps a little later in the DAY .. for right now am busy with the family and the staff at work ..

"I am not working today - wish I was - but KBC and the entire show has done surprise elements which overtook me by complete surprise .. and again my gratitude to all that take so much trouble to give me their love .. Bear with me for today," the megastar wrote.

Bachchan debuted with "Saat Hindustani" in 1969, but it was "Zanjeer" (1973) that made him a star. He became known for his ‘angry young man’ roles in the 1970s and delivered hits like "Don" and "Sholay".

After a career slump in the 1990s, Bachchan made a strong comeback in 2000 as the host of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and began taking age-appropriate roles in films such as "Mohabbatein", "Pink", and "Jhund". His ability to reinvent himself over the last five decades is one of the reasons for his sustained success in cinema.

In his blog post to mark his birthday, Bachchan also shared a video from Wroclaw, Poland, where a square was named after his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, in 2020.

"The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now... And the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland," Bachchan said.

The video featured young musicians playing the violin to pay respect to his father's famous work "Madhushala".

According to Bachchan's post, the tune of "Madhushala", considered one of his father's most celebrated literary pieces, was performed at prominent locations throughout the city.

"It is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture... and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point," he said.

Social media platforms were flooded with birthday greetings, including from his colleagues and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who shared pictures on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Nana".

Prabhas, who starred alongside Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD", said, "Happy Birthday Amitabh sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Have a wonderful year ahead."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a photo with Bachchan, saying, "Happy birthday Mr. Bachchan. Here's to celebrating you every day."

Actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol sent their wishes too.

"Amitabh Bachchan, yeh naam toh koi bhool kar bhi bhool nahi sakta (no one can forget this name even by mistake). Happy Birthday, sir," Devgn said.

Kajol posted, "Happy Birthday, Amitji! You've always been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are!"

Siddharth Malhotra praised the veteran actor for his "unmatched energy and craft."

"You still continue to inspire us every day. Grateful to have shared moments with you. Big love and respect!" he added.

Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shilpa Shetty also wished Bachchan on his birthday.