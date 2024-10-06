Hamsavirdhan escapes with minor injuries on sets of Maheswara

CHENNAI: Hamsavirdhan, who played lead roles in movies like Punnagai Desam, Junior Senior, Manthiran and Piragu, is playing the lead role in a new film titled Maheswara. The first phase of the movie’s shoot took place in Tiruchi and its surrounding areas. Produced by Hamsavirdhan under the Red Dragon Entertainment banner, the film is directed by Vijay Sri G.

During the filming of an intense stunt scene on the Ariyalur highway, a high-end luxury Benz car was dramatically wrecked under the supervision of stunt master Dinesh Subbarayan. An accident occurred unexpectedly, resulting in minor injuries to some members, including Hamsavirdhan. However, due to proper safety measures, major damage was averted. Actors Garuda Ram, PL Thenappan, and Vela Ramamoorthy were in the first phase of shooting, while other stars are set to join in the subsequent schedules.

The shooting of Maheswara, which is going to be a suspenseful action commercial film, will be held in Russia, Bolivia and European countries. Rashaanth Arwin composes the music for the film while Mohan Kumar takes care of the cinematography.