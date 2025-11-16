H Vinoth lauds Robinhood trailer starring Motta Rajendran

CHENNAI: Directed by debutant Karthik Palaniyappan, Motta Rajendran will be seen in the lead role for the first time with Robinhood. Recently, filmmaker H Vinoth watched the trailer of the film and praised the team.

He said, “The backdrop and visuals of the film are excellent. The comedy works well. The music fits the film perfectly. The trailer increases the excitement to watch the movie. My best wishes to the entire team.” Set in the 1980s, the story revolves around a lottery ticket in a village during the 1980s. When a major prize falls on that ticket, the competition and conflicts between two people over the prize form the crux of the film.

The late RNR Manohar has played the antagonist. KPY Satish, Ammu Abhirami, Sangili Murugan, Mullai, and many others, will essay key roles. Srinath Vijay is composing the music, while Iqbal Azmi is handling the camera. Jomin is taking care of the cuts.

Produced by Jude Meenay, Janarthick Chinnarasa, and Ramana Bala of Lumieres Studios, Robinhood was shot in Aruppukkottai, Kariyapatti, and the surrounding villages. With the shooting completed, the post-production work is currently underway at full swing.