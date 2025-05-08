GVP’s Adangathey to finally release in June

CHENNAI: Adangathey, starring GV Prakash and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, has been given a release window. The film, which has been in the making for nine years, will finally see the light of the day in theaters worldwide in June, this year. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

E5 Entertainment’s J Jayakrishnan will release the film, produced by MS Saravanan under the banner of Sri Green Productions.

GV Prakash and Sarathkumar play the lead roles in Adangathey. The film, which deals with today’s politics in an engaging manner, also features Naam Tamilar Katchi’s chief coordinator Seeman in a pivotal role. Surabhi plays the female lead, while Mandira Bedi, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah play pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, director Shanmugam Muthusamy said, “Adangathey is a political thriller that explores contemporary politics. GV Prakash delivers a compelling performance as a two-wheeler mechanic, while Sarathkumar plays a political leader. A special thanks to Seeman for his powerful role that adds a major twist to the story.”

He added, “Adangathey begins in Tiruchy and travels all the way to Varanasi, and will keep the audience intrigued. On the technical front, Adangathey has its music by GV Prakash, cinematography by PK Varma, and editing by T Sivanandeeswaran.